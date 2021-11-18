The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

