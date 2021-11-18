The Hershey Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

