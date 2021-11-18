The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hershey by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $211,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $999,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Hershey by 39.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 571,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 161,878 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

