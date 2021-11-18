The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €38.50 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €38.50 ($45.29) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.15 ($51.94).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €38.52 ($45.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.41. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 118.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €26.56 ($31.25) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

