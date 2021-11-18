The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.19. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE AA opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

