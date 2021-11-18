The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $26.50 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

