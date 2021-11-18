The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $59,220.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GCV opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

