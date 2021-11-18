The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.69

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.69 and last traded at C$111.69, with a volume of 2830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.40.

DSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 108.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.2879525 EPS for the current year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total transaction of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,700. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total value of C$600,138.11.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

