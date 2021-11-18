The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.69

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.69 and last traded at C$111.69, with a volume of 2830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.40.
DSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 108.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total transaction of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,700. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total value of C$600,138.11.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
