The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $408.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.