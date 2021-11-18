The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $797.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $483.24. The stock had a trading volume of 215,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.18 and a 200 day moving average of $752.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $463.26 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

