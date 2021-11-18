Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Shares Up 10.3%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Tharisa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

