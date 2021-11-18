TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 45.6% in October

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSPG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.