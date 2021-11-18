Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $190.74. 23,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

