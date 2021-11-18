Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.