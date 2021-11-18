Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $186.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

