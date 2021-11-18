Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $186.68 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 269431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.89.

The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

