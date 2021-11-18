Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Cap of $529,495.51

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $529,495.51 and approximately $421.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.01 or 0.00969153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00260926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003480 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

