Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 468.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

