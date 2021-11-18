Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,297 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,561. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

