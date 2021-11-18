Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

NYSE BA traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $229.14. 223,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,412. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

