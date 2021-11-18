Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $293,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $174.11. 43,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

