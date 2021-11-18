Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 2,131 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $264.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,161. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

