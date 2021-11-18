Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 301 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $32.50 on Thursday, hitting $3,581.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3,393.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

