Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 661 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,153. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

