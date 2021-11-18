Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE TPX traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

