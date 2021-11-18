TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after buying an additional 201,726 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after buying an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.