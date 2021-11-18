Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of TLS opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,580,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

