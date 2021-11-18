Tellor Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $56.95 or 0.00093786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $116.44 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00224626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,129,568 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,639 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.