Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

