TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCCPY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,081. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

