TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TCCPY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,081. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Featured Article: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.