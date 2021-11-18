Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

A number of analysts recently commented on TM17 shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TM17 stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 674 ($8.81). 38,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,425. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market cap of £886.13 million and a P/E ratio of 40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

