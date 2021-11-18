TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$26.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$20.81 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$22.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.07 million and a PE ratio of -52.82.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

