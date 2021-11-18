TD Securities Raises Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $15.07 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

