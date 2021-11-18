TD Securities Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.11.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$24.87 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$21.49 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

