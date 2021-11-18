TD Securities Cuts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.