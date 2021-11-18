TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$72.00.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.95.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE TRP opened at C$61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.18. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 657 shares of company stock valued at $39,032 and sold 9,790 shares valued at $612,308.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.