Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TAM opened at GBX 606.80 ($7.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 528.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Tatton Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a market cap of £357.50 million and a PE ratio of 57.28.

In related news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

