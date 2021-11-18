TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TASK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

TaskUs stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

