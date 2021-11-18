Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $253.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.61. Target has a 52 week low of $164.55 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Target worth $764,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

