Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14,838.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,272 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $255.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.61. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

