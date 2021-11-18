Tapinator (TAPM) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tapinator to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tapinator and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 785 995 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Tapinator’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 29.94 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 14.13

Tapinator’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 6.62% 26.09% 7.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tapinator peers beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

