Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.65

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.65 and last traded at $142.56, with a volume of 6966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 491.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,278 shares of company stock worth $20,236,307. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

