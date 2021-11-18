Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.65

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.65 and last traded at $142.56, with a volume of 6966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.46.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 491.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.
In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,278 shares of company stock worth $20,236,307. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
