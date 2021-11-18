Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

TBLA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

