Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sysco were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 39.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 85.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Sysco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

SYY stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

