Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

