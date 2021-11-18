SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $10,100,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 790,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,247 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

