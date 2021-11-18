SVB Leerink Lowers Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Market Perform

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

AVIR stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,027,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

