SVB Leerink Lowers Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Market Perform

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
AVIR stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,027,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
