SVB Leerink Comments on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12.

LABP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

LABP opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

