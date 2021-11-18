SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $215,502.39 and $29.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,324,933 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

