Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.